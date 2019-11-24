|
09/06/1927 - 11/08/2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of beloved mother, Joyce Knoefler on 11/08/2019 at the age of 92 in Riverside, CA. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Milton, her sons Walter and Dennis, and her daughter Irene. She is survived by her son David, her nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Joyce was a kind soul and an amazing grandmother. She was born in Iowa on 09/06/1927. On 12/01/1946 she was married to her loving husband, Milton Knoefler and she stood by his side and supported him while he established and ran Knoefler and Sons Honey Inc. She was always a kind heart who loved to sing, and she brought a smile to everyone who was around her. She will be dearly missed by all those who loved and cared about her. Her family would like to thank her son David Knoefler for taking care of her and being by her side through her final days. Services will be held at Thomas Miller Mortuary at 4933 La Sierra Ave on 11/25. Viewing will be at 10AM and the service will be at 11AM. Her wake will be held at Sierra Vista Chapel at 4920 Sierra Vista Ave at 2PM.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Nov. 24, 2019