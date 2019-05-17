|
|
January 14, 1931 - April 28, 2019 Joy Miller has passed away of natural causes at age 88. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Joy was born on January 14, 1931 in her grandparents' home in Lockney, Texas. In high school, she was salutatorian of her 1948 graduating class and editor of her school newspaper, which led her to major in journalism at North Texas State College in Denton, Texas. After graduation, she married the love of her life, Bill Miller, on the popular TV show "Bride and Groom" in New York City. They enjoyed over 67 years of marriage and had two daughters, Evelyn and Melissa, who, Joy said, brought magic into their lives. Joy worked as a news reporter, publicist, and public relations professional before teaching journalism and English for 28 years at Eisenhower High School in Rialto, California. Joy wrote that although she worked hard throughout her life, it was worth every minute of it. She was grateful to her parents, who worked so hard to make sure she started on the right path and she rests now knowing her own children feel the same way about her. Joy is survived by her husband Bill, daughters Evelyn Newman and Melissa Whitney, sons-in-law Richard Newman and William Whitney, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 10 AM on Monday, June 24 in the Cypress Chapel at Montecito Memorial Park. Please join us in celebration of her beautiful life.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on May 17, 2019