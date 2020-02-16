|
May 15, 1940 - January 23, 2020 Judith Marie Christopher was born May 15, 1940, in Elmhurst, Illinois. She was the second child of three, born to Rex Warren Sobers and Mary Parsons Sobers. The family moved to Vallejo, California when Judy was 5, in Oct.1945, where she grew up. Judy attended Vallejo Jr. College where she graduated with a degree in Practical Nursing. She married Wayne Christopher on May 27, 1961. They were later separated. Judy moved to Yuciapa and later to Redlands, where she worked as a nurse until she retired. She was close to her mother until her mother's passing at age 99. Judy was a Rock Hound and was active in the local rock club, making jewelry from the stones she collected and polished. She had a marvelous sense of humor and enjoyed feeding numerous hummingbirds from her back patio. Judy passed away peacefully on Jan. 23, 2020. She's survived by her oldest brother, Richard Sobers, and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am on Feb. 22, 2020 at Cortner Chapel. Cortner Chapel 221 Brookside Ave. Redlands, CA, 92373
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Feb. 16, 2020