|
|
Katheryn Jeanette (Nielsen) Garver January 11, 1938 - July 24, 2019 Katheryn Jeanette Garver, 81, passed away peacefully with her family by her side in Dewey, Arizona. Born in Los Angeles, California to Eileen Katheryn (Dittmer) Nielsen and Nels Elias Nielsen. Katheryn was the third of eight children. Katheryn married David Travis Garver, Jr. on November 12, 1960 and they were blessed to share 59 years together. They settled in southern California while they raised their family and later moved to Utah. Together they had four children; Shannon (Dave) Failner, David Travis Garver III, Kelly Garver and Erin (Russell) Kitchen; 10 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Mom had many talents and came from a musical family. She could play both the piano and the guitar by ear, never having been instructed for either. She loved to sing, sew, craft, visit each and every yard sale, collect shells and spend time at their home in Baja Mexico, where for one week of every year, they had the grandchildren all to themselves. Mom was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served as a Stake Relief Society President. Mom was the most unselfish, giving person always thinking of everyone before herself. She was loved by all who knew her. Katheryn is survived by her beloved companion, her children, her brothers David (LaRue), Steve (Denise), Monty and her sister Patti. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Shirley, and brothers Gary and Nels. Mom's wishes were to be cremated and no service held. We are honoring her by following her wishes.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Aug. 4, 2019