June 4,1930 - July 6, 2019 Kathleen (Kay) Finneran died peacefully at her home in Yucaipa, CA on July 6, 2019 at the age of 89 following a brief illness. She was a resident of San Bernardino, Rialto and Yucaipa for 57 years. Kay was born on June 4, 1930 in New York City to Daniel and Jennie Forman. She was raised in the neighborhood of Chelsea, in the borough of Manhattan. Growing up Kay loved to read novels, take long walks in Central Park and visit libraries and museums. Kay was the oldest of five children and siblings who predecease her are Jimmy Wayden and Thomas Forman. Siblings who survive her are Lorrain Mahoney and Donald Forman. After high school graduation, Kay began working at Prentice Hall Publishing in NYC. Kay loved to travel and did so frequently with her girlfriends. Kay was married to John J. Finneran Jr. in 1955 and moved to Long Island where John was stationed. After John's departure from the Air Force, they settled in Riverhead, NY and began a family. In 1962, John and Kay moved their family to San Bernardino, CA and later to Rialto, CA. Kay was the mother of 7 children and a full-time homemaker while they were growing up. Kay enjoyed taking her family on vacations to Pismo Beach, Palm Springs and New York City. Kay was active at St. Catherine's Catholic Church community in Rialto for many years. When her children grew older, Kay worked as a home health provider and the Rialto Unified School District. After retirement, Kay provided after school care for several of her grandchildren. She also traveled again and went on trips to Europe, Asia and most recently, Cuba. Her favorite place to visit was the Hawaiian island of Kauai. Kay is survived by her 7 children: John Finneran III (Helen), Karen Cates (Bill), Daniel Finneran (Sheri), Edward Finneran (Maggie), Kim Lloyd (John), Kathleen Lanteigne (Mark), and Nancy Finneran (Eric). In addition, 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren survive Kay.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on July 12, 2019