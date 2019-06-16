|
10/28/1961 - 06/04/2019 Kenneth Charles "KC" Albert, 57, passed away on June 4, 2019 at Kaiser Hospital in Fontana, CA. He was born on October 28, 1961 in Upland, CA to Walter "Tom" and Susan Albert. KC grew up in Upland, CA. He graduated from Damien High School in La Verne, CA in 1980. After high school he attended Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA and Cal State University in San Bernardino, CA earning a BA in Economics. He worked for Office 1, as an Account Executive and was in this field of business for 24 years. KC married Ann-Marie in 1992 in San Bernardino, CA. They were happily married for 27 years. KC is survived by his spouse Ann-Marie of San Bernardino, CA; his children, Annalisa, Kenny, Kaitie, Anjelica and Teddy of San Bernardino, CA.; his parents Walter "Tom" and Susie of Upland, CA.; his siblings, Jayne of El Segundo, CA and Tim of Upland, CA.; his nieces and nephews, Darcy, Kailey, Cole, Wyatt, Shane, Paul, Korina, Alyssa, CJ, Nick, Lauren, and Timmy. A funeral service will be held at Our Lady of The Assumption. 796 W. 48th St., San Bernardino, CA at 9:30AM June 21, 2019. Burial will follow Mass at Forest Lawn - Covina Hills with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend a Celebration of KC's life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Thomas Miller Mortuary https://www.thomasmillermortuary.com/obituary/kenneth-kc-charles-albert/ Thomas Miller Mortuary 951-737-3244
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on June 16, 2019