Dr. Kenneth Louis Meyer
October 16, 1946 - May 23, 2020 Dr. Kenneth Louis Meyer Ken passed way on Sat., May 23rd, 2020 at the age of 73. He was a clinical forensic psychologist. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Linda J. Meyer. He leaves behind his sister, Ginny and brother-in-law, Ron; his brother, Bill and wife Lynn; and various nieces and nephews and step-children as well as step-grandchildren. He was a veteran during the Vietnam war. May He Sail The Heaven's Forever! Services are private.


Published in Redlands Daily Facts on May 29, 2020.
