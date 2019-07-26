|
|
KENNETH R. KING On Sunday, July 14, 2019, Kenneth R. King, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 83. Ken was born on August 23, 1935 in Mentone, CA to Ray and Emma (Kaufman) King. He attended Redlands High School, graduating in 1953. He received his Engineering degree from University of California at Berkeley in 1958. He worked as a Civil Engineer for 50 years in Southern California and was well-known in the industry for his work designing water recreation areas, including attractions at Disneyland, Wild Rivers, and Raging Waters. Ken was very involved in the Boy and Girl Scouts and Redlands Noon Kiwanis. He was also involved with the Redlands Bicycle Classic for many years. Ken married Carole Lewis King on September 6, 1958. They raised two daughters, Tami and Allison, and one son, Brian. After Carole's passing in 1999, Ken married Brigit Luciani King on July 27, 2002. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Emma, and his brothers, Dale, Donald, and Ross. He is survived by his wife, Brigit; his three children, Tami, Brian, and Allison; his grandson, Tristan; his brother, Irvin; his sister, Marilyn Leckler; his step-children, Kathryn Lee, Paul Luciani, Tony Luciani, and Michael Luciani; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00am at San Rafael Catholic Church, 17252 Bernardo Center Drive, San Diego, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations to North County Parkinson's Support Group (https://www.ncpsg.org) would be appreciated.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on July 26, 2019