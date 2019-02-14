|
|
Dr. Allen Killpatrick
A Celebration of Life for Dr. Allen Killpatrick will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Redlands United Church of Christ in Redlands, California.
"Dr. K" was born in Hillsboro, Illinois on June 30, 1942 to civil engineer Emery Killpatrick and business teacher Mary Killpatrick. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in physics from Millikan University in 1963 and went on to earn a Ph.D. in physics from Brigham Young University. He began his career in 1969 as a charter faculty member at Johnston College, University of Redlands, where he taught physics for 10 years. He went on to complete 39 years of teaching at the University of Redlands as a professor of mathematics, serving as the University Marshall for many years. In honor of his many years of service to his students, his family established the Pi Award upon his retirement that is awarded each year to an undergraduate who demonstrates outstanding promise and interest in the field of mathematics.
Growing up, Allen actively participated in the Boy Scouts, earning his Eagle Scout award. As an adult, Allen loved reading, studying theology, cycling and running. He completed six marathons after turning 60 and enjoyed traveling and cycling with his beloved wife in Europe, Argentina, Africa, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. A man of faith, Allen was deeply committed to the Redlands United Church of Christ and received the Glenn Whitlock Award for service to the Christian Counseling Service.
Allen passed away on Monday, February 11th and is survived by his wife Bonnie of 52 years and two daughters: Lori Ann, husband Adam Smith, and Kendra Sue, husband Scott Bolan. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Henry and Simon Smith and Finnegan, Jack and Piper Bolan, a brother, Joseph Killpatrick, and sister-in-laws Nancy, Carole and Phyllis. He was preceded in death by a brother, Don Killpatrick. He will be remembered with great love and deepest admiration from family, friends, colleagues and students.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Redlands United Church of Christ or to the Christian Counseling Service.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Feb. 14, 2019