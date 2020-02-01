|
June 5, 1952 - November 2, 2019 Kurt Robert Bickford was born in Glendale, California. He lived with his wife of 30 years, Tracy Covington. Kurt passed unexpectedly but peacefully in his home, surrounded by his devoted dogs, amongst 400 trees and the desert that he deeply loved. He was a remarkable teacher for the disabled and school counselor for many years as he continued his education towards attaining his doctorate in psychology and specialization in neuropsychology. Bickford & Covington has been a premier private practice in Redlands for over 30 years. His brilliance ranged from assisting people from brain trauma to life trauma and aligning their life, via temperament and consciousness, which culminated in a strong following of his teachings including an ongoing consciousness circle and a podcast with 10,000 subscribers. Kurt and his wife, Tracy, traveled internationally teaching others how to evolve mind and spirit, modeling to all, how we can mindfully and lovingly connect in this complex world. Kurt is survived by his wife Tracy, brother and sister in-law, David and Carol Bickford, nieces Jennifer and Michelle, nephew Brian and great nieces Evangeline, Madeline, Lilyanna, great nephews Robert, Colin, Miles and Langston. As well as Tracy's family, her parents: Joan & Doug Ruud, sisters: Rebecca, Jennifer, and Paige; brothers-in-law: David, Richard, and Peter; nieces Loren and husband Kel, Kendel, Madison and Tristan and nephews: Blake, Anthony, Cole and Zane. The family, and a few longtime friends, celebrated Kurt's life in Indian Wells, California, on January 2, 2020. Kurt was deeply loved by all who had the blessing of knowing him. Many have noted that their lives have been remarkably changed by his presence and by what he has taught throughout his life. Gloria in excelsis Deo. Donations are being accepted by Bickford and Covington Psychology. Please call 909-794-8400 for details.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Feb. 1, 2020