|
|
LARRY BOE TAPPEN Larry was born In Saginaw, Michigan on May 6,1940. He passed away In Badlands at age 79 on September 13, 2019, age 79. Larry came to Redlands at age 17 In 1957. During his first few years In Redlands Larry worked for the Redlands Unified School district and later transitioned to the Yucalpa Unified School District, from which he retired In 1992, after 20 plus years of service. Larry Is survived by LouEllen Tappen, his wife of 59 years, his son Darrell Tappen of Redlands, his son Mark Tappen (Patty) of Sparks Nevada, his daughter Cindy Dostaler (Paul) of Redlands CA, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Cortner Chapel In Redlands on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 1:00 PM- to 5:00 PM. Graveside Service will be at Hillside Memorial Park In Redlands, at 10:00 AM on Saturday, Sept 21.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Sept. 18, 2019