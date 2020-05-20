03/04/1955 - 05/14/2020 Laurie Louise Gampp, 65, passed away on May 14, 2020 at St. Bernadine's Hospital in San Bernardino, CA. She went to join her Savior peacefully and surrounded by her children. She was born on March 4, 1955 in Clairton, Pennsylvania to Kenneth David and Edith Marcel Forrester. Laurie grew up in Clairton, PA. She graduated from Clairton High School in 1973. After high school she went on to marry and have 3 children. She attended school at Community College of Allegheny County where she received her RN degree and began nursing in 1985. Laurie's family moved to Redlands, California in 1987 and she began work at San Bernardino County Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit, sharing her deep empathy for others as she cared for infants that were born with critical health needs. Laurie was a member of The Rock Church and World Outreach Center where she also worked for 17 years in membership and hospitality services. One of her favorite roles was serving as the pastoral chef and sharing her gift for cooking with visiting pastors from around the world. Laurie enjoyed showing her love for people through cooking. She was a tremendous chef that passed on generational recipes to her 3 children. Each year she made a plethora of cookies for friends and family for Christmas gifts. She always said everything you make, should have the secret ingredient of love. In 2005 she graduated from The Rock Church Bible College. She was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates Fan. Above all things, she was a follower of Christ. Laurie was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth David and Edith Marcel Forrester, brother David Maynard Forrester and daughter Connie Bradford. Laurie is survived by her son Terry Lawrence (Kelly Ann) Bradford Jr of Yucaipa, CA; her daughter Erica Nicole (Jay Richard) Howell of Redlands, CA; her daughter Stacy Lynn (Daniel James) Huston of Springfield, VA. Her brother Eugene Paul 'Buddy' (Michaelene Cherie Smalley) Forrester of West Mifflin, PA, her brother James Louis (Dorothy Lee) Forrester of Redlands, CA and her brother Richard Dale (Virginia) Tracey of Lawrenceville, PA; her 7 grandchildren Jeremy Aaron Terrence Bradford, Malachi James Bradford, Aria Ann Louise Bradford, Damian Michael Howell, Anthony Christopher Howell, Alexis Nicole Howell, and Abigail Estelle Huston. A celebration of life will be held at The Rock Church and World Outreach Center in the future once family and friends can safely gather and honor Laurie. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Mike Keyes Ministry International at mkmi.org/contributions-support.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on May 20, 2020.