Sept 12, 1926 - June 18, 2019 Leo Germain Visbal went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Pomona Valley Hospital after succumbing to a head injury from a fall suffered 2 months earlier. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, July 19 at Judson Baptist Church, 1406 Pacific Street, San Bernardino, CA 92404. Lunch will be served afterward and burial will follow at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside. Leo was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend with a strong Christian faith that was an example for everyone who knew him. He will be missed dearly and we will always carry his memory in our hearts. Leo was born September 12, 1926 in Washington DC. After attending SBHS he graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in 1950. On September 10, 1948 he married the former Margie Stidham. Leo was a teacher in the San Bernardino City Unified School District for 37 years where he coached many sports teams and supervised the city's Visually Impaired Program. After retirement he lived in Bullhead City, Helendale, and most recently Victorville where he attended the First Assembly of God Church. Until his passing Leo remained active in sports and played tennis and golf on a regular basis with his sons, grandchildren and friends. Leo is survived by his two sons, Geoffrey Visbal and his wife Esther, JT Visbal; four grandchildren, Jay Visbal, Carly Visbal, Stacy Karp, Lindsey Weaver, his brothers Jno Visbal and his wife Betty, Guy Visbal and his wife Joan and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Margie Visbal in 2011.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on July 11, 2019