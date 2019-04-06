|
|
July 29, 1920 - March 28, 2019 Leo Nielsen born July 29, 1920 in Billings, Montana to Lydia Jacobson Nielsen and Chris Nielsen. Grandparents, Carrie and Jacob Jacobson, moved from the Midwest and settled their Chino ranch in 1922. Soon, Leo's parents, several aunts and uncles joined them in California. A 1939 San Pedro High School graduate who enjoyed track and band. After school, he worked with his father at an auto dealership and service station where he learned his expertise in engine repair and body work. He could "pound" out a dent so it looked like new. The Pearl Harbor attack inspired Leo to join the Navy April 30, 1942. After basic training, he was assigned in Pearl Harbor as an Aviation Machinists Mate. He was discharged December 14, 1945. After the war, Leo joined his mother in Claremont then Upland for the past 43 years. A loving son, he cared for his mother until she passed November 1996. They enjoyed events with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in California and Wyoming. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. A fractured pelvic bone and dementia the past three years sent him to Heritage Park in Upland. He enjoyed the company of his aunt, Evelyn Benton, who joined him last July at the age of 107. An easy going, generous man who will be missed by family, neighbors and friends. By cousin, Donna Marchesi.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Apr. 6, 2019