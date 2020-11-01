November 13, 1948 - October 17, 2020 Surrounded by her family, Leslie Dunn Levine, 71, passed away October 17 at her home in Oceanside, Ca. Leslie was born November 13, 1948 in Tucson, Arizona, the first child of Miriam and Hyman Dunn. She graduated from the University of Arizona in 1970 with a BA in Education and a minor in Art before moving to the Inland Empire to begin the teaching career that would span forty years. During that time, she taught generations of children from 2nd grade through high school. She spent the last fifteen years of her career teaching Independent Study for the Colton JUSD before retiring in 2010. In addition to her family, Leslie loved museums, travel and art. There was no museum too small or out of the way to visit and appreciate. In retirement, she spent summers in Craftsbury Common, Vermont working on watercolors and the rest of the year in Oceanside developing her printmaking skills. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Charles Levine, her daughter and son-in-law, Aran and Rob Tavakoli, their children, Henry and Violet, her son David Levine and his fiancee Sarah Sherman and two brothers and their wives, Jon and Jane Dunn and Seth and Bonnie Dunn. Memorial donations can be made to the Craftsbury Public Library, P.O. Box 74, Craftsbury Common, Vt. 05827 or www.craftsburypubliclibrary.org
.