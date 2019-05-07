|
October 29 1956 - March 23 2019 Liza Sauls passed away in the early morning hours of March 23 after an extended period of multiple medical issues. She is survived her blue and gold macaw of 40+ years Jaws as well as her husband of 30+ years, Reginald Sauls V (Rex), her son and daughter-in-law Reginald Sauls VI (Reggie) and Yvette, her daughter Heather Sauls, her mother Charlotte Powell, her brother John Nesbitt, her sister Leslie Nesbitt-Butkovich. Throughout her lifetime, when she was not working as a petsitter or volunteering with various support groups for Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, she enjoyed reading, writing short fiction, estate sales, detailing cars, earning her black belt in karate, eating cheesecake, going to as many movies as she could, and cheating at every game of Battleship she ever played. Per her wishes, there will be no formal services held.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on May 7, 2019