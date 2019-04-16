Home

September 17,1937 - April 4, 2019 Loretta Faye Nix, 81, of Upland went to be with her Saviour on Thursday, April 4, 2019. A viewing will be held at the Fleur-De-Lis Chapel, 525 W. 18th Street in Upland on Monday, April 22nd from 5pm-8pm with a graveside service being held at 10:30am Tuesday, April 23rd at the Riverside National Cemetery, 22945 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside. Loretta was born September 17, 1937 to Herbert and Zelma Harriman in Santa Ana, California. She was a 1954 graduate of Chaffey High School. She married Dwayne Nix in 1956 and they were blessed with two children, Deanna Lynne and Steven Craig. Loretta worked for Bank of America for 36 years retiring as AVP for Commercial Loans. Loretta is survived by her husband Dwayne of 61 years from Upland; daughter Deanna and son Steven (Martha); sister Sharon and brother Darrell; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two aunts and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations are accepted for for Parkinson's Disease in tribute of Loretta Nix.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Apr. 16, 2019
