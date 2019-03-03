|
MARY LOU WILLIAMS
8/28/1944 – 2/25/2019
Mary Lou (Sauer) Williams passed away peacefully at her home with her family. She was born in Rice Lake, WI to Bob and Mary Sauer. The family moved to Redlands in 1956 and she attended Cope Jr. High and graduated from Redlands High School in 1962.
Mary Lou married Charles "Chuck" Williams in 1965 and together they built numerous custom homes in Redlands, Lake Havasu and Prescott AZ. She was a skilled designer and assisted her husband in every aspect of the building process. She enjoyed hanging wallpaper, setting tile and selecting colors and finishes. Mary Lou also hand-made stained glass windows for many friends and the custom homes she and Chuck built.
Mary Lou especially loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed traveling by motor home, boating on Lake Havasu, and visiting tropical beaches. She will be remembered for her kindness to all.
Mary Lou leaves behind her husband of 53 years Chuck; daughter Kristen Williams and son Robert (Jennifer) Williams; her sisters Ann Rice Sauer, Susan (Charles) Lavander and Peggy (Dale) Brown; three grandchildren, Katie (Chad), Amanda, Bradley, and two great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Hailee.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Mar. 3, 2019