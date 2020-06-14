Katharine Luby Katharine Luby, age 84, passed away June 9, 2020 in Morro Bay, CA. Born in OK, she moved to CA at age 5. As a young girl she enjoyed swimming and archery. In her 20's she worked as a PBX receptionist for the Fontana School District. She taught adult education, joined Toast Mistress' and became an administrative assistant for the same school district. In the 1970's she got her real estate license and later became a loan officer. Katharine loved her family, gardening, animals and was a gourmet cook. In 2006, she moved to Cambria after retiring and enjoyed the local wineries where she met new friends. Katharine suffered for 35 years with Rheumatoid Arthritis and is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Bill, two daughters, Jody and Charmaine, 4 grandsons and 3 great-grandchildren who will miss her very much.





