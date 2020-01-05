|
August 10, 1920 - November 13, 1919 Lucille (Shelley) von Wolffersdorff, a local artist and teacher, died November 13, 2019, at Plymouth Village (Redlands, CA) at the age of 99. Lucille was born outside of Yreka, CA on her parents cattle ranch of 3700 acres. She attended Stockton Junior College and later transferred to UCLA where she earned BA degrees in Education and Fine Art. Following her graduation in 1942 from UCLA, Lucille began her teaching profession. Upon marriage in 1949 to Edward von Wolffersdorff, she moved to Lancaster and later to Redlands where she raised her children, David and Joy. After her divorce, she returned to teaching. She taught at Cole Elementary School in Highland, California for 24 years. She also continued to learn and create. Lucille studied art at Claremont Graduate School under many accomplished artists, including sculptor Albert Stewart and painter Millard Sheets. She also credited the influence of local artists Louis Fox, Marc Wurmbrand, Ron Pokrasso and Saim Caglayan. Lucille's work has been shown in numerous galleries and art museums throughout California. Most recently she was in a group exhibition at the Riverside Art Museum titled Creative Expression: A Lifelong Pursuit. This exhibition featured women artists born in the 1920s and 1930s who reside in southern California. She was an active member of the Redlands Art Association. Two months before her death she was still painting and drawing. Remarkably, however, Lucille's last major effort was a literary one. Just days shy of her death, her book, My Little Shasta Valley: A Memoir, was published (now available through online sources). She writes of the early days of cattle ranching in northern California and details the coming-of-age adventures of a young girl who, "just like her mother and grandmother before her, fell in love with the land and the people and animals who inhabit it." Her granddaughter Adrienne made a documentary film about Lucille writing her memoir. It has been shown in several film festivals and can be viewed online by going to: adriennevonwolffersdorff.com (go to the link films, scroll down to the Memoir It's never too late to create.) It is a stunning documentary short that captures Lucille's passion to create. Her brother Cecil Shelley of Cameron Park, CA preceded her in death, and her sister Helen Murphy of Stockton, CA passed away six weeks after Lucille died. She is survived by her son, David von Wolffersdorff (Sharon) of Seattle WA; daughter, Joy von Wolffersdorff (Melanie Hoffman) of Pasadena, CA; granddaughter Adrienne von Wolffersdorff (Nick Gottschall) of Seattle, WA, granddaughter Amelia von Wolffersdorff of Washington DC and five nieces and one nephew. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 419 S. Fourth Street, Redlands, CA 92373 on January 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations marked "In memory of Lucille von Wolffersdorff" to Redlands Art Association, 215 E. State St., Redlands, CA 92373. Cabot and Sons 27 Chestnut St. Pasadena, CA 91103
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Jan. 5, 2020