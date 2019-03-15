Redlands Daily Facts Obituaries
Lynn M. Toscano

Lynn M. Toscano March 23, 1952 - March 3, 2019 Lynn obtained her M.Library Science degree from San Jose SU and taught for 37 years in the public schools until her retirement in 2014. She taught English, ran the library and for the PE dept she coached the cheerleading squads. May her memory always be a blessing and a source of joy. Lynn is survived by her mother, Lucille of Redlands, her brother Philip of Riverside, and sister Dawn of Valencia, Spain. Graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetary, Redlands on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please send any donations to your local animal shelter.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Mar. 15, 2019
