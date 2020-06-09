Donald M. Rumble Oct. 28, 1953 - May 20, 2020 Donald passed away after a 4 month illness. He was born in Atlanta Georgia to Dr. Lester and Dororthy Rumble. He moved to Palm Desert, CA in 1967. He moved back and forth from the Inland Empire and the desert before residing in Yucaipa since 2012. We're eternally greatful to Donald for moving in and taking care of our parents at the end of their lives. Donald is survived by Leslie (Roy) Villers, Lee (Becky) and Andy (Cathy) Rumble and nieces and nephews.





