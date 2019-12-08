Redlands Daily Facts Obituaries
|
Mae Matthews Anita Obituary
Anita Mae (Reese) Matthews Anita passed away on November 29, 2019 following a short illness. She was born October 6, 1929 in Big Rock, IL to Richard and Ella Reese. After graduating from Colton High School in 1947, Anita attended San Bernardino Valley College where she earned an Associate Degree in Early Childhood Education. She married Robert (Bob) Matthews whom she met while attending Colton High School. Anita was a preschool teacher in the Redlands Unified School District for many years. She was a member of the Colton Eastern Star, the Loma Linda chapter of Mended Hearts, served as the wedding coordinator for the Redlands First Baptist Church, and was an avid sports fan. Anita and Bob moved to Corona Del Mar in 1985 and lived there for 25 years, where Anita worked for the Newport Mesa Unified School District prior to returning to Redlands. Anita was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years who passed in 2017. She is survived by son Dr. Wayne Matthews (Linda), daughter Lori Holley (Jim), son Dr. Lyle Matthews (Donna), seven grandchildren John Holley (Nicole), Steven Holley (Kendall), Daniel Holley (Ashley), Jennifer Fox (David), Corey Matthews, Kaley and Trevor Matthews, four great grandchildren, Phillip, Joshua, Rachel, and Jessica Holley, and many friends and extended family. A celebration of life will be held at Cortner Chapel in Redlands on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Visitation will be at 9:30 AM, service at 10:00 AM, with interment immediately following at Hillside Memorial Park in Redlands.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Dec. 8, 2019
