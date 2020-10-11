Age 70, unexpectedly and peacefully passed away on September 1, 2020 at her home in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Born in San Bernardino, CA and raised in Rialto and Colton, Margaret Ann was the daughter of Margaret and John "Jack" Matich. She enjoyed a childhood in the orange groves and open spaces of the Inland Empire, riding horses and speeding around with her siblings in their small race car - earning her the nickname, "lead foot". A graduate of Eisenhower High School in 1968, she was a gifted artist and studied Fine Art in college. She married in 1972 and raised her family in Redlands along with her former spouse, David Kaney. Being a Mom, with unwavering love for her daughters, Heidi and Kristen was her most important role of all. She went on to complete her degree in Fine Arts with an emphasis in Graphic Design from California State University, San Bernardino in 1982 and explored her talents professionally through graphic design projects and planning fundraising events. Margaret Ann's artistic talent went well beyond art; always taking the time to make even the smallest things special and beautiful. This was exemplified in everything; from organizing the aesthetics of her home, her timeless tailored dress style, preparing a simple gourmet meal, or arranging a bouquet of flowers. Ahead of her time, she would offer guests an after-dinner cappuccino long before espresso drinks were on every corner and everyone always welcomed her chocolate chip cookies. In recent years, Margaret Ann reignited her passion for fine art. Inspired by nature and the human form, she captured beauty and detail in colorful landscape paintings and figurative drawings that were featured in galleries and online exhibits. She also loved painting and spending time with her granddaughter, Emma. Margaret Ann is survived by her daughters and family: Heidi Kaney Doinoff (Jeff) of San Francisco, Kristen (Kevin) Hahn and granddaughter, Emma Hahn of York, South Carolina and her three siblings; Nikolene (Edwin) Isely of Moraga, California, Williamina Matich of Banning and John (Suzanne) Matich of Beaumont, as well as many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held on a future date with family and friends.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store