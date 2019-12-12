|
|
Margaret Elizabeth Wilkinson Farquhar Margaret, age 94, passed away peace- fully at home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in Woodland, CA. She was a force to be reckoned with in this world, and she will be missed by many. Margaret ("Marge") was born in Casper, Wyoming on November 17, 1925, and raised primarily in St. Helens, Oregon. She was married there in 1945 and then moved with her husband, Leo Wilkinson, to Oxford, Indiana, where she spent 11 years, starting a family that grew to four children. Eventually the family relocated to Redlands, California in 1956 and a fifth child was born later that year. Margaret lived in Redlands (and later Highland) for 56 years, relocating to Woodland in 2012. While in Redlands she was quite active, first with a career as a dental assistant, and then volunteer work that included the Junior Assistance League and Meals On Wheels, among other activities. She enjoyed singing and was a member of the Redlands chapter of Sweet Adelines, and spent many a pleasurable night league bowling at Empire Bowl. While bowling, she met her second husband, Frank Blazevich (married 1966-1971). In addition to raising a family and spending fun times with her grandkids, Marge traveled the world with her late husband, Richard L. Farquhar. She was most proud of her children (five) and grandchildren/ great-grandchildren (10 of each). Her children include Philip Wilkinson (Austin, TX); Brian Wilkinson (South Lake Tahoe, CA); David Wilkinson (Woodland, CA); Julie Wilkinson Fisher (Chico, CA), and Peter Wilkinson (San Diego, CA). There will be a private family ceremony at Hillside Memorial Cemetery in Redlands, CA.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019