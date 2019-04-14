|
|
Marguerite "Marge" Marie Glaze Marge passed peacefully away in her sleep on April 7, 2019. She was 95 years old. A native of Sallisaw, Oklahoma, Marguerite was born to W. Austin Woods and Gladys May Witsett on April 25,1923. She first came to Redlands at the age of 6 months. She attended Redlands schools, graduating from Redlands High School in 1940. She then attended the University of Redlands for two years. During Word War II, Marge worked as a hostess at the Redlands USO. It was there that she met her future husband, Jim Glaze, who had recently come to the 22nd General Hospital in Beaumont as a young serviceman from Indiana. He was sent to England in 1944 and spent two years there until the end of the war. He then returned to Redlands and married Marge on April 14,1946 in Highgrove, California. The pair had two sons, James David and Christopher Scott, who were born in 1948 and 1955, respectively. While Jim worked at Universal-Rundle in Mentone for seven years, Marge worked at Norton Air Force Base. It was in 1952 that Jim went to work as a car salesman for Redlands Motors, Inc., eventually buying a partnership in the company. He then bought out his partner in 1956 and changed the name to Jim Glaze, Inc. Marge worked for a time as a secretary and insurance agent at the company. Marge was also an orange grower and a bookkeeper. She set up the books and was the first treasurer of the Redlands Community Hospital Auxiliary's gift shop; she was active in PTA and Boy Scouts of America, teaching crafts for den mothers and outdoor cooking for Boy Scouts. She was on the board of the Family Service Association and was the toy chairwoman of the FSA's Redlands Christmas Shop for many years. Marge was an accomplished artist and enjoyed creating beautiful works of art for her home and family, while also passing on a love of art to her grandchildren. She was a member of the Redlands Art Association and was active in the Association's Lyon Gallery. Always one to appreciate beauty and poetry, Marge would like to be remembered by the following poem "Afterglow" by Helen Lowrie Marshall: I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways, of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun. Of happy memories that I leave when life is done. Marge was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, June Pittullo and Shirley Jennings. She leaves behind two sons: James David and his wife Alexis and Christopher Scott and his wife Lori, as well as five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Mexican Children's Christian Aid (MCCA) mccaredlands.org. Services will be private.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Apr. 14, 2019