Redlands Daily Facts Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary
3520 E Washington St
Colton, CA 92324
(909) 825-3024
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Luna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria M. Luna

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria M. Luna Obituary
October 28, 1942 - October 04, 2019 Maria M. Luna, passed away at her home in Bloomington, CA, surrounded by her family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was born in Texas. She later moved to Colton, CA, where she graduated from Colton High School. She was employed by Lockheed Martin Aircraft for many years until her retirement. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Rudy; daughters Lisa, Veronica, Tanisha and Marisa; two grandsons Kieran and Rowan; two brothers Baldomero (Lala) Mendoza, John (Camila) Mendoza and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family and those who knew her. A funeral mass will be held on October 29, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church in Colton, CA at 11:00am. A rosary will proceed the mass at 10:30am. A reception will be held after the mass at The Knights of Columbus Hall in Colton from 12:00pm to 3:00pm. Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary (909) 825-3024
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary
Download Now