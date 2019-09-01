|
JOAN MARIE (SHARP) BUCHHOLZ Joan Marie (Sharp) Buchholz passed away on August 28, 2019. Joan was born in Upland, California, on June 21, 1934 to Everett Raymond (Sr.) and Elda Elora Sharp. She grew up on a chicken ranch on Citrus Avenue in the middle of orange groves. She attended Mission Elementary School, Redlands Junior High and Redlands High-School. As a teen, she worked at Woolworths at the fountain and JC Penneys in the stockroom. After highschool Joan got a job at Grand Central as a secretary. Joan attended Brigham Young University and graduated in 1957 with a Bachelors in Education. She then took a job in Rancho Cucamonga at Central Elementary and with the Adult Education Program two nights a week. There she got re-acquainted with her 9th grade typing teacher Arthur Buchholz. They married on September 5, 1958 in a beautiful backyard ceremony at their home on Farview Lane (Redland, California). Joan became a homemaker when her four daughters were bom. She enjoyed baking, sewing, knitting, crocheting and many other crafts. Her life was built around her home and family. Joan lived her life to the fullest, always lending a hand of service and a smile and listening ear to others. Her generosity will not be forgotten. She attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved serving in the Primary, as the ward organist, and in the genealogy library. In 2016, she could no longer live alone and moved to Baker City, Oregon to live with daughter. In Baker City, she found a community that took the time to visit and help her enjoy life. She was recently able to return to Redlands for her RHS 65th class reunion and to visit Catalina Island. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, husband and grandson. She is survived by her older sister, Mary Kathryn Kocherhans and younger brother, Everett Raymond Sharp Jr., daughters Marilyn (Jim) MacKay, Kathryn (David) Holt, Patricia (Christopher) Sanbom, and Sara (Richard) Schmid. She has 20 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. We'd like to thank the following people for the care they gave my mom. Debye Raines (Redlands), Brenda Dix, Jordann Griffin, LaCinda Thackeray, and The Heart 'n Home hospice team. Special thanks to Lettye (her cna caregiver) and Jeanne (her nurse) for 20 months of loving care and service.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Sept. 1, 2019