Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Osborne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie (Montgomery) Osborne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie (Montgomery) Osborne Obituary
Marie (Montgomery) Osborne Dec. 1923 - Feb. 2019 Marie Winnifred Farnsworth was born in Hemet, CA, graduated from Tustin High School, and University of Redlands. She married Richard (Dick) Montgomery, who was in the Navy V-12 program at U of R. They lived in Redlands for about 15 years and had two children, Richard and Susan. The family moved to Saratoga CA in 1961. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, April 6, at 1:30 pm. at Saratoga Federated Church, Saratoga CA.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.