|
|
Marion (Hawk) Keeler April 15, 1929 - January 4, 2020 Marion Keeler, 90, passed away at her home near Evening Shade, Arkansas, on Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born in Widnoon, Pennsylvania, on April 15, 1929 and attended Hawkville School. Marion was of the Christian faith and loved her family, especially her grandkids. She collected dolls and enjoyed gardening, flowers, and pets (cats & dogs). She moved to Redlands in 1955 and worked at a local packing house, Redlands Laundry, Gill Battery and the University of Redlands. She worked as a housekeeper at the U of R for over 20 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Annie (Forringer) Cobbett; husbands, Jack Wyman Hawk and Leonard Keeler; a son, Terry Hawk; a grandson, Jason Anderson; a daughter, Shannon King; five brothers; Ed, Raymond, Harv, Paul, and Richie Cobbett; and a sister, Josephine Crissman. Surviors include a daughter, Shelah Wolverton of Ash Flat, Arkansas; two sons, Mike Hawk and his wife, Christy, of Evening Shade and Carl Douglas King of Apopka, Florida; nine grandchildren: Mia, Amy, Terry, Robert, Jamie, Marion, Allison, Chuck, and Bette; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a sister, Esther Chulack of Pittsburg, PA and Sumter, SC; a daughter-in-law, Candy Hawk of Knox, PA; numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives along with many good friends. Visitation of family and friends will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Tri-County Funeral Home at Highland, Arkansas. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, at Tri-County Funeral Home with Brother Michael Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Campground Cemetery between Ash Flat and Evening Shade. Pallbearers: Michael Hawk, Tony Allen, Glen Allen, Roland Allen, Ryan Frost, and Terry Hawk, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers: Robert Woolverton and Daniel Smith.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Jan. 12, 2020