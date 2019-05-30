|
MARK VANDER WEIT Mark Vander Weit passed away at the age of 68 on May 26, 2019 in the presence of his daughter and self-proclaimed niece Mendy Mangum Roush. Born in Indonesia, he was the son of John and Emma Vander Weit. Mark attended and graduated from Redlands Christian School; an accomplishment he was very proud of. Mark owns Marks University Service, a local business in Redlands. His shop has been known as one of the best in town for over 30 years. Not only was he an exceptional and honest mechanic but the best man to be working for. Mark was a man of many hobbies. His favorite places to be were his home, shop, hanger at the airport, the river, and at his condo in Lahaina, Maui. These places hold the best memories of his life. He had a passion for flying, fast cars, fast boats, dogs, and his family and friends. Mark can be remembered for his impeccable taste, a cleanliness to be jealous of, for his heart of gold, loyalty that is hard to come by, and honesty and kindness you don't see as much as we should. Mark is survived by his daughter Kaylie Vander Weit Lawson, son in law Joseph Lawson, his grand- daughters Kenzie Emma, Kora Lynn, and Gwendolyn Anne. His brother John Vander Weit and his wife Chris, sister Ann Vander Weit, nephew Nathan Vander Weit and his daughters Emmalee and Anna. His sister in law Julie Canann, her husband Brian and nieces and nephew Sarah, Emma, and Logan. Mark is predeceased by his wonderful parents John and Emma Vander Weit. Funeral Services will be held this Saturday June 1st at 10:00am at The Hope Center, 1210 Ford Street, Redlands, CA 92374. A Celebration of Life will be held this Sunday on his birthday June 2nd at 11:00am at Hoy Ranch, 13270 Jack Rabbit Trl, Beaumont, CA 92223. If you would like to send flowers to the services a Hawaiian theme is requested or you may make a donation to the Redlands Animal Shelter in memory of Mark and his love for animals.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on May 30, 2019