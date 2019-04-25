|
Martha Marion Clark March 2, 1922 - April 23,2019 Bom in Lyons New York, she was raised with her two brothers and one sister. After marrying Olney Clark, she moved to Waterloo, New York where they raised their two sons, Garry and Ron. Upon retirement from the Waterloo School District, she and her husband moved to Redlands to be closer to family. During her retirement she spent 30+ years as a volunteer at Redlands Community Hospital and she especially enjoyed spending her summer months at their family cottage back in New York on Cayuga Lake. She was preceded in death by her husband, Olney, a son Garry, two brothers and a sister (Carolyn Taylor). Martha is survived by her son, Ron Clark (Donna/wife), grandchildren, Kirsten Stathes (Tom/husband) and Kelli Granillo (Sy IV/husband) and three great grandchildren (Maya and Sy V Granillo/Alyssa Stathes. Graveside family service will be held at Redlands Hillside Cemetary on Friday, April 26. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Redlands Community Hospital Foundation designated to the Emergency Department Campaign (Redlandshospital.org).
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Apr. 25, 2019