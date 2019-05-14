|
Janurary 30, 1933 - April 19, 2019 Martin Gomez passed away peacefully at home, age 86. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from Kaiser Steel and San Bernardino Unified School District. He is survived by his wife, Irene and three children Suzette, Michael and Lisa. Martin had four grandchildren, Amy, Matthew, Jack and Abigail. He had a strong faith and we take comfort knowing he is with God and is no longer in pain. Services for Marty are at 2:00 p.m. May 15, 2019 and to be held at Preciado Funeral Home in San Bernardino.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on May 14, 2019