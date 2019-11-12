Home

Celebration of Life
Following Services
the home of Scott McLeod
1961 - 2019
MARY KATHERINE MCLEOD Dec. 16, 1961-Oct. 23, 2019 Mary Katherine McLeod was born December 17, 1961 in San Bernardino, California to Lucien P and Gayle H McLeod. She passed away on October 23, 2019. Mary was preceded in death by her life partner Frank Asay. She shared her life with their son Brandt Asay, and siblings – Martha McLeod, Elizabeth McLeod Howard, Patti (McLeod) and Shawn Staack, Joe and Carol McLeod, John and Kim McLeod, and Scott McLeod. Mary was known as "Auntie M" to 11 nieces and nephews and 12 great-nieces and nephews. Mary was a caretaker by nature, a volunteer firefighter and she provided care to the elderly. She was active in her church and loved children and animals. Services will be held Saturday, November 16th at 1 pm at the Mt. Baldy Village Church. Please join her family for a celebration at the home of Scott McLeod after services.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to www.friendsofuplandanimalshelter. org, specifically to the medical fund, in memory of Mary McLeod.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Nov. 12, 2019
