Mary Knickerbocker

1925 - 2020 Mary K. Knickerbocker, a loving mother, retired teacher to hundreds and mentor to many, peacefully passed away on May 17, 2020 at the age of 94. Mary was a life-long California Elementary School Teacher who started out teaching in Adelanto, then on to Crafton, Highland Pacific, Dunlap, Redlands, and Holy Rosary in San Bernardino. She received her Masters Degree from the University of Redlands and did graduate work at UCI and UCR. Mary was very proud to be chosen to be a teacher on the Redlands, California Pilot Program for Head Start, which is now a nationwide program for the Department of Health and Human Services involved in early childhood education for low-income children and families. Mary is survived by her five children: Mary Reardon, Thomas Dowd, Catherine Dailey, Carolyn Knickerbocker, and Carla Lies, as well as eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Mary's ashes will be interred at the Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California.





