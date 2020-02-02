|
March 21, 1930 - January 24, 2020 After a challenging battle with Parkinson's, Marylyn Ann "Nanny" Lipari Wroe peacefully passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the age of 89. Nanny was loved by many, admired by all, and adored and respected by her family. She ran the good race, fought the good fight, and was the best example of what a wonderful mother, loving wife, and amazing grandmother should be. She is survived by her children: Jeffrey Wroe in Brea, Tina (and Sandy) Caldwell of Highland, and Bradley (and Yvette) Wroe of Whittier. Seven grandchildren: Justin Caldwell, Heath Caldwell, Laura Raju, Paige Caldwell-Burkholder, Cameron Wroe, Erin Wroe, and Autumn Wroe. And thirteen great-grandchildren. Funeral will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery located at 5835 W. Slauson Ave., Culver City, CA 90230 at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Feb. 2, 2020