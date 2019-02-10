|
|
Matthew DiMaria
Matthew, age 100 of Redlands CA died in Fountain Hills AZ January 21, 2019 surrounded by his family. Matthew was married for 69 years to Barbara DiMaria, loving father to Anne Marie (Craig) Cocciola and Barbara DiMaria; dear grandfather of Christina (Thomas) Marquart and Dominick; cherished great-grandfather of Georgie. Matt was born in Chicago Il. He married the love of his life Barbara in 1948. Matt was a builder in Chicago until 1968 where he retired to Redlands. Matt was active at Holy Name of Jesus Church as well as an administer of Communion where he visited the sick and elderly on Sundays. Matt was President many years for the Italian Catholic Federation at Holy Name of Jesus. Matt was known for his Italian sausage sandwiches sold as fundraisers for the ICF at Redlands July 4th Celebrations as well as ICF fundraisers at Church. He volunteered his time driving seniors to their doctor appointments. He loved to travel, play golf and garden.
Matt was buried January 28,2019 at St Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Buffalo Grove, IL.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Feb. 10, 2019