Home

POWERED BY

Services
Draper Mortuary
811 North Mountain Ave
Ontario, CA 91762
(909) 986-1131
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Breicha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Breicha

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Breicha Obituary
July 15, 1952 - October 24, 2019 Michael Breicha, 67, of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, passed away on October 24, 2019. Michael was a beloved husband, father, and papa. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children, Melissa and Mikey; his son-in-law, John; and his grandchildren, Madison, Abigail, and Bentley. A public viewing will be held on Monday, November 4, from 5:30pm-9:00pm at Draper Mortuary in Ontario. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 5, at 1:00pm at Oak Park Cemetery in Claremont. Draper Mortuary 811 N. Mountain Ave. Ontario, CA 91762 (909) 986-1131
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Draper Mortuary
Download Now