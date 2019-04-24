Born October 13, 1930 in Toledo City, Philippines to Eustiquio C. Oliverio, Sr. and Gerundia A. Tan (both deceased). - Died March 25, 2019 at 88 years in Iligan City, Philippines. Dr. Oliverio graduated from Mindanao Mission Academy (MMA) as valedictorian in 1949.He completed his medical degree at Manila Central University in 1957 and married his beloved wife, Gloria Operana. He completed his medical residency at Bangkok Sanitarium and Hospital in 1960 where his two sons were born. He briefly set up private practice in Iligan City, Philippines January 1961 to 1963 where his two daughters were born, Joyce and Jacqueline. He answered the church's call to the mission field serving in Africa at Benghazi, Libya from 1963 1968 and to Ile Ife, Nigeria from 1969 1974. Between his tours, he obtained a Master's degree in Public Health from Loma Linda University in 1968 and a post-graduate degree in diseases of tropical medicine and hygiene from the University of Liverpool, England in 1971. He practiced in various medical groups in Loma Linda, CA and Wyethville, VA until opening his own successful practice in 1980 through the time of his death. For the past 15 years, Dr. Oliverio devoted his charitable work in advancing mission work in support of Mindanao Mission Academy and Mt. View College in the Philippines. He relished in attending and participating in the graduation ceremonies of the multitude of students he sponsored. He was an avid supporter of the Waterman Visayan SDA Church. Dr. Oliverio, Sr. is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Gloria Roy Operana of Redlands,CA; his sons Michael, Jr. (Joy) of Yucaipa, CA and Ralph (Agatha) of Loma Linda, CA; his daughters Joyce Oliverio Volsch (Miles) and Jacqueline Oliverio Neufeld (Brad) both of Redlands, CA. He is survived by 3 grandsons: Ryan Oliverio (Tamera) of Henderson, NV, Tyler Oliverio (Shelby) of Kansas City, MO and Matthew Neufeld of Redlands, CA. He is survived by 3 granddaughters: Paris Volsch of Beverly Hills, CA, Rebecca Volsch and Raechelle Neufeld both of Redlands, CA. He has 2 step grandsons Joseph Roberts of Washington, DC, Brandon Williford of Loma Linda, CA and one great-grandson, Grayson Oliverio of Henderson, NV. He is also survived by his siblings Elizabeth Alavanza, Eliseo Oliverio, Warlito Oliverio, Eustiquio Oliverio, Jr., and Merlinda Sorenio all of the Philippines. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Oliverio Family Foundation, P.O. Box 116, Loma Linda, CA 92354 to further Dr. Michael Oliverio, Sr.'s mission work. Viewing April 26, 2019 4:00 8:00 PM Valley View Chapel, Montecito Memorial Park, Colton, CA. Funeral services April 27, 2019 3:00 PM 6:00 PM Waterman Visayan SDA Church, San Bernardino. Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary