April 1, 1921 - August 1, 2019 Mildred "Millie" L. McKim died August 1, 2019 in Yuma, Arizona. This genteel lady was born April 1, 1921 in Dillwyn, Virginia. Millie graduated from the University of Virginia where she met her husband, Robert L. McKim who became the Superintendent of Highland Schools and an administrator in San Bernardino Unified School District. Millie taught 42 years, 37 years of them as a beloved teacher and librarian at Clements Junior High in Redlands. Millie loved her San Bernardino community and her home on the only registered Historical Street in San Bernardino. She was genuinely "involved". From her hobbies of reading, traveling, crossword puzzles and her daily mile walk in the neighborhood where she was known as "That Cute Lady", she would be zipping off to be an officer of A.A.U.W., President of C.R.T.A., or participate in Symphony Guild, and the Concert Association, President of San Bernardino Women's Club, P.E.O., League of Women Voters, Republican Women, Fine Arts Commission, Alpha Delta Kappa, and D.A.R.. Because she could somehow still breath and deeply loved California's retired teachers, for 15 years she was on the C.R.T.A.. State Legislative Committee flying to Sacramento monthly. She had moved to Yuma, Arizona to be close to her daughter in 2018 and is survived by her only daughter, Susan Finder. A Celebration of Life will be held August 31st, from 10 AM to 12PM at the San Bernardino Women's Club. Donations can be made in memory of Mildred McKim to Women's Club of San Bernardino.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Aug. 18, 2019