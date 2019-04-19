|
April 8, 1927 - April 17, 2019 Born in Chicago, Mildred was the youngest of three children of Herman and Pauline (Bobrick) Berzosky (older brothers Bernard and Leonard Berry). She graduated Pestilasky Teachers College and taught before marrying Dr. Abram Hodes, her husband of 66 years. The couple made San Bernardino their home in 1950. She was active in Temple Emanu El sisterhood and Paradise Lodge of Bnai Brith serving as co-president with her husband until his death in 2013. She moved to Valencia in 2015 where she resided until her passing. She is survived by sons Alan (Karen) Hodes, Jay (Esther) Hodes, three grandchildren -Dr Susan Hodes (Aaron Pollack), Jacob Hodes (Dr. Annie Grossberg), and Judith (Nathan) Mintz, and seven great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Monday 11:30 at the Home of Eternity Cemetery. In leau of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a in her memory.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Apr. 19, 2019