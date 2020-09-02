Miller Jamie

Jamie Miller May 2, 1926 August 31, 2020 Mary (Jamie) Brown Miller, daughter of Charles M. Brown, Jr. and Mary Jamison Brown, grew up on the family's orange ranch in Crafton along with her younger sister, Susanne (Sue) Brown Hills. Her grandfather, Charles M. Brown, Sr. was a Redlands orange growing and packing pioneer. Jamie attended Crafton Elementary School and Redlands Junior High, graduating from Redlands High School in 1943. She enrolled at the University of Redlands and graduated in 1948 with a degree in Home Economics and teaching. Jamie met Kenton, her husband of 56 years, through the friendship of their grandmothers, who set them up when Kenton was sent to the University of Redlands with his US Navy V-12 unit. Their friendship turned romantic and they married after the war in 1946 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Redlands. Kenton completed his degree in Engineering at UC Berkeley. They moved to Newport, Rhode Island in 1950 when he was called to serve in the Navy again during the Korean Conflict. Upon completion of that tour of duty, they returned to Redlands for the remainder of their lives. Jamie was constantly in motion! She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and entertaining. She loved to play bridge, especially the bi-weekly games with the same group of eight women friends for decades. She returned to college in the 1960's to complete a second Bachelor's degree in order to earn her teaching credential. She then taught third grade for 22 years. She took great pride in the academic accomplishments of her students. In the 1980's she and Kenton re-imagined the orange groves by planting kiwifruit on the ranch. They sold their produce at five farmers' markets each week throughout Southern California for the next decade. In retirement, Jamie and Kenton traveled extensively. After his death in 2002, she continued to globe trot. She moved to Plymouth Village in 2010 where she made many new friends. Jamie was a faithful volunteer. As a lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Church, she served on the Altar Guild for many years. She was an active member of the Assistance League of Redlands for 70 years, and belonged to the Arrowhead Valley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Jamie leaves behind her loving children, Mary Chapman (Scott), Kay Reed (Andrew), and Kent Miller (Diane), as well as four grandchildren, Mollie, Alec, Matthew, and Stephanie and their spouses/fianc‚s, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The family is grateful to the entire staff of Plymouth Village for their professional and loving care of their mother during the last few years. A graveside service at Hillside Cemetery is scheduled for Friday, September 4.. A video of the service will available for viewing starting Sunday, September 6 at 3 PM on Trinity Episcopal YouTube page found here: http://episcopalredlands.org/
Memorial contributions may be made to the PV Team Member Appreciation Fund c/o HumanGood Foundation, Plymouth Village, 900 Salem Drive, Redlands, CA 92373.