Robert Mulder Robert (Bob) Mulder, 80, lost his battle with cancer and went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 11, 2020. He was born in Harvey, IL on February 15, 1940 to Casey and Emily Mulder. On June 16, 1959, at the age of 19, he married his high school sweetheart Enid Noble. He lived in Redlands for over 50 years, graduating from Redlands High School. He was blessed with two daughters, Karen Ekema and Lisa Van Grouw. In 2008, Bob and Enid moved to Visalia to be near their daughters and families. Enid passed away in 2018. In the summer of 2019 he met Carol Jackson and fell head over heels and they married in April of 2020. Bob will be remembered for his steadfast and vibrant faith in God. He was full of joy and peace, always striving to live a life that brought glory to God. He led services at rest homes, rescue missions, and jail ministries and spent countless hours volunteering at church. Bob loved playing the harmonica and also singing loudly to his favorite hymns and praise songs! He was always available to lend a hand or fix things for anyone that needed assistance. The dogs in his life meant the world to him and were treated like part of the family. He loved food and going out to eat was one of his favorite things to do. His grand children and great grand children were the light of his life. He attended every sporting event possible, cheering them on. Walks to the park, riding in the bike trailer, and feeding the swans are some of their favorite highlights with Papa Bob. He loved deeply and was deeply loved by many. His life verse was Matthew 6:33, "But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you." He is survived by his wife Carol Jackson; daughters, Karen Ekema (James), and Lisa Van Grouw (Randy); grandchildren, Kendall Sangree (Sean), Brent Ekema, Kasey Stott (Nate), Blake Van Grouw, Lance Van Grouw (Kayla), and Tess Van Grouw; great grandchildren, Addison, Makenna, Elise, and Luke Sangree, and Aida and Henry Stott; sisters Corinne Fagerburg, Roberta Cantwell (his twin) and Mary Carney. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Enid Mulder, and his brother Richard Mulder. A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Friday, September 18 at 11:00 am. Please contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Valley Christian Schools. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com