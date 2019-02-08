Home

Draper Mortuary
811 North Mountain Ave
Ontario, CA 91762
(909) 986-1131
Muriel Plooy
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Lincoln Ave Community Church
Pomona, CA
Muriel Plooy Obituary
July 16, 1937 - February 5, 2019 Muriel Plooy 81, of Chino died February 5 in Chino California. She was born in Iowa and moved to California at the age of 11. She was a member of Lincoln Ave. Community Church. She is survived by her husband Pedro, 4 children, Merri Coolbaugh of Rialto, Greg Plooy (Theresa) of Crestline, Michael Plooy (Billie) of Tucson and Susan Gionis of Irvine. A brother Warren Ten Harmsel of Palm Springs and sister Fran Ten Harmsel of Denver. She was Oma to 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on Saturday Feb 9 at Lincoln Ave Community Church in Pomona at 11 am. Drapers Mortuary in Ontario is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Feb. 8, 2019
