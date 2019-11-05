|
October 28, 1932 - October 23, 2019 Nancy Jean (Short) Fulmer passed away on October 23, 2019 in Amherst, New Hampshire after a prolonged battle with cancer. She was the daughter of John and Gertrude Short of Rochester, NY. After her upbringing in Rochester, she attended Syracuse University. Upon graduation, she became a flight attendant for TWA, where she met her husband, airline pilot, Lt. Col. William (Bill) Earl Fulmer. They were married on October 29, 1955. Bill's career in the US Air Force took them not only around the country, but also to Okinawa, Japan, where two of their children were born. In 1977, they "landed" in Redlands, CA, where Nancy sold real estate, eventually joining the team at Lois Lauer. Nancy loved gardening, golfing, painting and her pets. She was a member of Redlands Country Club for 40 years. She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter Linda; granddaughters Lacey and Sara; and brother Howard. She is survived by her brother Tom; two daughters, Susan (Jeff) Lynch of Dorset, VT and Tracey Fulmer of Amherst,NH; son Jack (Darcy) of Glendale, CA; grandchildren Charlie, David, Kevin, Ruby and Jude; and finally, her best friend, dog Willie. Interment will be in Amherst, NH. In her remembrance, please make donations to the Redlands Humane Society
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Nov. 5, 2019