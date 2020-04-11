|
|
Nanette Emilie Wuchenich, M.D., passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 25, 1947, to John and Mildred Medic Wuchenich, in Pittsburgh, PA. She was the eldest of six children. She loved learning, and as a child she attended art, ballet, piano and drama classes. Her love and appreciation of the arts continued throughout her adult life. Nanette graduated from Blue Mountain Academy (Hamburg, PA) and received a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in education from Andrews University (Berrien Springs, MI). She was active in the university's student government and president of The Girls Club. Following graduate school, Nanette worked for two years as assistant dean of women in the women's dormitory at Loma Linda University. She then returned to Pittsburgh to complete her pre-med requirements. In 1975 she entered medical school at Loma Linda University, graduating in 1978. Before entering her obstetrics and gynecology residency, Dr. Wuchenich took a year of internal medicine to broaden her understanding of general medicine, knowing that many of her patients would see her as their primary physician. After residency she worked for two years in a private ob/gyn practice in Tracy, CA. In February 1986, Dr. Wuchenich opened her solo private practice in Redlands, CA. At the core of her practice was the patient/physician relationship. She loved practicing medicine and would often comment that she never worked a day in her life. Dr. Wuchenich was an active board member of the Loma Linda University School of Medicine Alumni Association, a longtime member of the University Church of Seventh-day Adventists , and a founder of the John and Mildred Medic Wuchenich Foundation. She enjoyed the Redlands Symphony Orchestra, Holiday Home Tours, other community activities, and exercising at Drayson Center. Nanette's nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews were the apples of her eye. She attended countless recitals, band concerts, sporting events, and graduations, each time greeting her nieces and nephews with endless kisses and praises. Her many travels included her showing them the world. In addition she maintained frequent contact with her extended family. Nanette is survived by her siblings Danielle Wuchenich, John and Gayle Rawles Wuchenich, Valerie Wuchenich-Nelson, Christopher and Melanie Wuchenich Jobe, and her nieces and nephews, Adam and Kara Nelson Hubbard, John and Stephanie Pan Wuchenich, Friedrich and Danielle Wuchenich Dengel, Peter and Mica Wood Nelson, Marlene Wuchenich Jobe, Christina Wuchenich Jobe, and David Wuchenich. She was predeceased by her brother Gary Wuchenich (2018). Due to COVID-19 no services are scheduled at this time. Memorial gifts may be made to Lifeline Chicago (lifelinechicago.org) and Loma Linda University School of Medicine Alumni Association Student Fund.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Apr. 11, 2020