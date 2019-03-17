|
Nathan "Nanu" Cardilino May 14, 1930 - March 10, 2019 Nathan Cardilino, 88, passed away on March 10, 2019 surrounded by family at home. Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio he was a long time resident of Upland. In his early years, he served in the Army beginning in 1951 before marrying the love of his life, Jennie, in 1954. Nanu loved his family, gambling, and westerns. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Draper Mortuary. Draper Mortuary 811 N. Mountain Ave. Ontario, Ca 91762
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Mar. 17, 2019