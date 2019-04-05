|
1922 - 2019 Nell M. Jones, February 28th 1922-February 12th, 2019. Born in Vinson, Oklahoma. Youngest daughter of James Columbus and Minnie Braswell Smith. Graduate of Vinson High School. Lived and worked in Oklahoma City and Houston, Texas. Moved to Southern California in 1968. Employed by General Telephone and retired in 1986. Married to the love of her life, Lt. Col. Frederick (Bill) Jones in 1985. Bill preceded her in death in 2010. She is survived by many family members and friends who loved her. Nell was active in her local Emblem Club for over forty years, the Eastern Star, and the Military Officer's Association, serving as Treasurer after the passing of husband Bill. She will be missed by all. Services will be held Todd Memorial Chapel, Pomona on Saturday, April 6th, at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Apr. 5, 2019