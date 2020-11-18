NOELLE SULLIVAN GUTIERREZ The world lost a bright light this week. Noelle Sullivan Gutierrez (nee: Noelle Sullivan Kenney) was born on September 13,1979. She passed away in her home in Los Angeles on November 10, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband, Mark (Marko, to her) Gutierrez; her step children: Ralph and Erin Munoz, and Jeremy and Aiden Gutierrez; her parents, Eric and Kristie Kenney; her sister and brother-in-law, Laura and Adam James; her sister and brother-in-love, Jackie Kenney and Sean Guevara; her niece and nephew, Lilly and Jackson James; and her cats: Roger and Half Stash - the Littlest Guy (Ritter.) Noelle was not like other humans. She had a pull and a power over people that was instant and undeniable. In part, it was because of her natural beauty, and the way she owned it, both humbly and unapologetically. In part it was because of her overt messiness and humanity - something that we all share in common, for better or for worse. And in part it was because of her genuine kindness and generosity of spirit. There was no one that she didn't or couldn't love; and once loved by her - you were immediately under her "protection." She was fierce in her loyalty towards her friends and family, and bold in her willingness to support and stand up for those for whom she cared. She was even more fierce and loyal when it came to her regard for four legged creatures and critters. Noelle could tell whether or not you were "her people" by the way you treated animals. Noey was relentless, intense and passionate in the way she loved and lived: forever searching for (and finding) meaningful signs that a higher power was watching over us; forever in search of adventure and peace and balance and beauty; and forever frightfully aware of the fragility of all of those things. Noey wore many caps in her lifetime, and bore many monikers. She was a poet; an artist; an actress; a dreamer; a writer; a philosopher; a voracious reader; a truth seeker; a heart breaker; an activist; a friend; and she pushed herself hard from beginning to end. She was a daughter; a sister; a mother; a wife; a healer; a helper; a changer of lives. If you were part of her family or family of friends, Noelle was the embodiment of loyalty and love and generosity. She had powerful magic. She was immensely talented; creative; joyful; soulful; and at times, tortured. She was marked by her passion and her fire. She had the best laugh in the room, and the brightest shine. Sometimes she had the darkest mood in the room, and the piercing words to accompany it. As with all of us, she was possessed of angels and demons alike. That she so fully recognized and embraced all of these sides of herself, and so openly shared them with those she trusted and loved was part of her charm. Noelle left this earth too soon. She leaves behind a legacy of love and strength that will forever live on in the hearts of her husband and family, and all who knew her. May she rest in peace and power.





