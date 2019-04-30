|
4-18-1932 - 4-22-2019 Survived by her 5 children, sister, daughter/son-in-laws, and great/grandchildren. She attended Calvary Chapel Bible Fellowship in Temecula. Her passion was being a member of the XI Chi Chi Sorority for 60 years. In her earlier years she wrote for a newspaper and later published short stories and novels. Completing her 4 novels and having them published was one of her greatest accomplishments. A service will be held at the Riverside National cemetery on May 6th at 11:30.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Apr. 30, 2019